Tipp schools seeks Miami Valley Career Technology Center board member

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Schools board of education is seeking qualified candidates to serve on the MVCTC board.

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center, located in Clayton, Ohio, is dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced 21st century employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations of the Miami Valley. MVCTC offers over 50 career technical programs for high school juniors and seniors, and lifelong learning opportunities for adult students in the Adult Education programs.

The Ohio Revised Code contains updated eligibility requirements to serve on the board of a Joint Vocational School district, such as Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Under previous law, the local school board appointed a local school board member to serve on the MVCTC board. Current law requires that the Tipp City school board seek candidates who have experience as CFOs, CEOs, human resource managers and other professionals qualified to discuss local labor needs. These individuals should also understand the skills, training and education needed for current and future employment opportunities in the state.

The purpose of this legislation is to improve business community engagement, better align educational programs with state labor needs, and reduce potential conflicts of interest.

The law requires that most members of the MVCTC board reside in or be employed within the territory being served by MVCTC. It also requires that board members be selected based on the diversity of the employers in the territory. Board members must also have the professional credentials that lend themselves to understanding the state’s workforce.

There is an immediate opening for an unexpired term, which will commence upon Board approval and conclude on December 31, 2019. The option to renew the term for an additional three years may be available upon approval of the Board. Board members receive compensation for each meeting.

Please contact Kari Prall at the Tipp City Schools board office at (937) 669-6308 for additional information about the process. The deadline for applying is July 27.