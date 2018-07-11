West Milton to regulate cell towers

WEST MILTON — Joining many other municipalities in the county and the state, West Milton is considering legislation regulating small cell towers.

The West Milton council heard the first reading of an ordinance regulating small cell towers in public rights-of-way.

Municipal Manager Matt Kline said the village is taking steps to prevent bulky cell towers from being constructed in certain areas. The ordinance will also designate areas that are strictly for underground utilities.

“(Some small cell towers) look like refrigerators, quite frankly. That’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Kline said. He added that the ordinance is modeled after similar ordinances passed by the cities of Union and Tipp City.

Council is set to vote on the ordinance during a special meeting on July 24.

Legislation passed earlier this year also allows municipalities to regulate the placement of that equipment on public land. A state law approved in 2016 allowed the four primary cell service companies to install wireless equipment in public rights-of-way without regulation.

The small cell tower structures are used to boost 5G service for cell phones.

Council also reviewed the annual Fourth of July celebrations, watching a video compilation of the event.

Councilman Scott Fogle said the holiday was “a great day again.” He thanked organizers Steven Applegate and Justin Fallon for their work in planning this year’s festivities.

“I would just like to give a really large shout out and thank you to the committee that took over since (Jack Scudmore) passed away,” Fogle added. Scudmore organized the festival for many years.

Fogle praised the committee for expanding the festival, adding music and more activities in addition to amusement rides and fireworks.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

