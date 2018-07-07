Provided photoThe museum has changed its revolving display case and is challenging visitors to correctly identify the items inside. Stop by to take a look on Wednesdays, Saturdays or by appointment.

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum has changed its revolving display case.

It is now filled with 19 items for visitors to try to identify. Some are more unusual than others. They are all items that have been stored in various places and the historical society has decided to put them out for people to see. The historical society invites you to stop in and see how many you can correctly identify.

Museum hours are Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment. To set a time, or for museum information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798. The museum is located on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut Streets.