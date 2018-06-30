Board hears bullying, enrollment update

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday, the Tipp City school board heard an update on open enrollment and bullying in the district.

In the second semester of the 2017-2018 school year, there were three bullying incidents reported at both the high school and the middle school. No incidents were reported at Nevin Coppock, Broadway or L.T. Ball.

On incident at the middle school involved a reported physical altercation and another involved harassment on social media.

Several incidents at the high school also involved social media. An incident in January involved a group of students who reportedly made racist comments and statements making fun of students with disabilities.

All of the incidents were handled by middle school or high school staff, whether meetings with students, suspension or verbal warnings.

According to Superintendent Gretta Kumpf, some of the incidents were reported using the district’s SafeSchool reporting tip line.

“Our SafeSchool tip line is certainly another resource for that. Not everything that is submitted is, in fact, a bullying report. Sometimes it’s reaching out because they’re concerned about a peer,” she said.

Kumpf also provided the board with an update on open enrollment for next school year. Currently the projected enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year is 2,557 students.

There are 105 open enrollment open, which include 35 new applicants and 86 renewals, of which 54 were staff members’ children; 17 students were denied.

“It’s always difficult when you do have to deny and not allow everybody that applies to be part of our district. It always feels great that they’re interested in being a part of Tipp schools, but we always look at the capacity and try to keep our numbers within reason,” Kumpf said.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

