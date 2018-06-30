New ways of learning supported by grant awards

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Foundation’s second quarter grantmaking results are complete. As is often the case, the amount of dollars requested exceeded the amount available to award. Difficult decisions about how to best spread the awards across the community had to be made. Of the many grant requests considered, some were renewals of perennial programs while others were new. After lively discussion, giant metal bug puppets, art workshops and lifelong learning were among the projects supported.

Ultimately, six organizations were chosen to receive seven awards totaling $20,182. The following is a list of grant recipients, amounts awarded, and the purposes funded:

Tipp City Area Arts Council, $3,000, hopes to blow the minds of passersby on downtown Tipp City in 2020 by supporting Artworks on Main. The fantasy world of puppeteer Tristan Cupp will come to life with kinetic, interactive sculptures incorporating mechanics, design, engineering, nature and art.

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $4,725, expands efforts to promote an environment of inclusion, diversity, understanding and acceptance. Customized sessions taught to middle school students will be led by students from grades 9 to 11. Sessions will build upon the past two years’ curriculum, also customized by the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton. The grant request read, in part, “We are all different with unique strengths and weaknesses. It is imperative that we teach our youth about understanding, respect and acceptance of all people.”

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $2,000, promotes Stagecrafters Summer Theatre Drama Camp, giving children a two-week experience working both on stage and behind the scenes of a play.

Tipp City Parks Department, $5,207, continues the partnership with the City to plant a tree grove in recognition of the Foundation’s 75th anniversary. Located in Kyle Park, this grove honors donors who establish endowment funds.

Tipp City Public Library, $1,750, unifies the community while igniting an interest in great books by supporting the Tipp on a Great Read program.

Tipp City Youth Soccer, $500, provides needs-based support to assist families who find it difficult to pay for soccer registration and equipment.

We Care Arts, $3,000, opens the doors for children with profound physical and developmental disabilities to participate in art classes. This learning is available year round as well as in Transition to Work classrooms of Tippecanoe High School.

The deadline for 3Q grant submissions is September 1. If you would like information about how to apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 667-1270.

Since 1943, the Tipp City Foundation has awarded $2,109,125.44, through December 31, 2017. Members of the Foundation are Heather Bailey, president, Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, Dave Grim, treasurer, Melissa Keller, Bruce McKenzie, Jim Ranft, vice president and distribution chair, Nathan Rentz, Pete Schinaman, Claire Timmer, Jackie Wahl, secretary, and Sarah Worley.

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 667-4499.

For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org or Tipp Foundation on Facebook.