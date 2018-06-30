Local students receive art awards

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council hosted its annual Student Artist reception at Randall Residence of Tipp City on June 5. The exhibit, which represented students from Bethel, Tipp City, Huber Heights, Miami East, Miami Montessori, and the Home School community, will be displayed through July 7, in the lobby of Randall Residence.

TCAAC is grateful to Randall Residence and its exceptional staff for providing the venue. This unique event connects generations through art by involving the students, their families, school faculty, the residents and their families, as well as guests of all ages who visit the exhibit.

A new category to the 2018 event included artwork created by Randall residents. Students who attended the reception voted for the Best of Show Resident Award.

Randall Residence Awards were presented to students in three different age groups. In grades kindergarten through third, the winners were Zachary Carpenter, first place, Milton Union Elementary; and Yuito Tsukahara, second place, Nevin Coppock Elementary.

In grades four through eight: Drew Poffenberger, first place, Broadway Elementary; and Charlize McCormick, second place, McCormick Homeschool.

In grades nine through 12, Tori Prenger of Tippecanoe High School took first, Hayden Parsons of Bethel High School took second, and Maya Shaw of Milton Union High School took third.

Jianna Nichols of Tippecanoe Middle School was named “Most Creative” overall, while Prenger won the most resident votes and Parsons was earned the staff choice award.

TCAAC Awards were also presented. In grades kindergarten through first, the winners included, Isabella Poffenberger, first place, and Yuito Tsukahara, second place, of Nevin Coppock Elementary, and Zachary Carpenter, third place, of Milton-Union Elementary.

The winners in grades two and three: Drew Poffenberger, first place, Broadway Elementary; Benjamin Carpenter, second place, Milton Union Elementary; and Abby Hitson; third place, Milton Union Elementary.

In grades four and five, the winners were: Essie Hoover, first place, Miami Montessori School; Charlize McCormick, second place, McCormick Homeschool; and Leilani Green, third place, L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

In grades six through eight: Jianna Nichols, first place, Tippecanoe Middle School; Jianna Nichols, second place, Tippecanoe Middle School; and Abigayle Poffenberger, third place, Tippecanoe Middle School.

At the high school level: Tori Prenger, first place, Tippecanoe High School; Hayden Parsons, second place, Bethel High School; Paetyn Greve, third place, Miami East High School.

The Randall Residence artist named Best of Show was Carolyn Haman.

Randall Residence is located at 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.