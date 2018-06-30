Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

From left, Levi Burke, 4, of Brookville and Seth Turner, 3, of Bellbrook get acquainted with the West Milton Fire Department water rescue boat during the “Touch-a-Truck” program last week at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The fire department participated in the program, which was geared toward small children, to help kids get acquainted with the large service vehicles they see in their communities.