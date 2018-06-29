Bethel board hires new treasurer

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel board of education has chosen and approved a contract for a new school treasurer.

The board met in executive session Thursday evening and approved his contract.

Brennon Hattery will serve as the district’s new treasurer and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 3 and for the next three years.

In this role, Hattery will oversee the financial operations of Bethel Local Schools, the accuracy and timeliness of all state and federal reporting, the development of the annual district budget and the district’s five year forecast.

Hattery previously served as the assistant treasurer of Dayton Public Schools. Before beginning his career in school finance, he held positions in governmental accounting for Longboat Key, Florida, and as an assistant auditor for the Ohio Auditor of State.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University majoring in business administration, specializing in accounting and finance. Hattery is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Government Financial Manager.

The board hired a consulting company, K-12 Business Consulting to assist the district in its search for a new treasurer at a cost of $7,900 in April, and received assistance from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

After developing a treasurer search profile that was based on information provided by board of education members, teachers, administrators, support staff and community members, a state-wide search was undertaken to find the next CFO.

The board of education screened and vetted the credentials of the potential candidates. The board interviewed five first round candidates out of the 11 applicants on June 4 and June 5. Three finalists were selected for final interviews on June 12.

The district hired Tammy Emrick to act as interim treasurer last October. In April, the board thanked Emrick for her service, calling her work for the district “phenomenal.”