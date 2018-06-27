Township honors late fire chief

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Monroe Township Trustees read a proclamation at its June 18 regular board meeting, honoring local resident Stephen C. Kessler, who recently passed away while still serving as long-time chief of the Tipp City Fire Department. Attending the meeting to receive the framed proclamation were Interim TCFD Chief Ron Haley and Asst. Chief David Stockler, accompanied by Tipp City EMS Chief Jeff Calicoat.

Chief Kessler served on the volunteer department for a full 50 years, the last 20 of those years as chief. His duties included the protection of lives and property within all of Monroe Township, including the City of Tipp City, directing and administering the operations of the Tipp City Fire Department, including the planning of personnel training, completing equipment purchases and maintenance; responding to major fire alarms and assuming command at the scene; coordinating with area Hazmat units and other local fire departments; supervising all fire division personnel; performing various public relations and public safety programs and activities. Kessler was also a Navy veteran and faithfully served his community with leadership and devotion in many community organizations and activities.

The board also reminded residents that Maple Hill Road is closed for a bridge replacement project by the City of Tipp City. Access to Maple Hill Cemetery is still open from South Hyatt Street. Fiscal Officer John Skolnicki announced that a copy of the proposed 2019 Monroe Township Tax Budget will be available for the public’s review in the township office until July 2. Trustees also paid township bills totaling $25,105.26.

It was announced the next Monroe Township Water and Sewer District meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 9. Held in the Monroe Township meeting room of 6 E. Main St., Tipp City, this meeting is open to the public.

The next township trustees’ public meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 2 in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.