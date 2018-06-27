The Lovers to perform at Fridays on Prouty

TROY — The Fridays on Prouty concert series in downtown Troy kicks off June 29 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by the country music duo, The Lovers.

In 2013, Cole Vosbury became a top 5 finalist on The Voice. Shortly after his impressive run on the hit show with Blake Shelton as his coach, Cole teamed up with another great: Dayton native, Amanda June. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, these singer/songwriters make beautiful music playing country, rock, soul, and the blues.

According to Amplify Entertainment: “The way Amanda and Cole play together is seamless, each artist’s voice complementing the other’s wonderfully, with no solo or break feeling forced or unnatural– a feat that few artist collaborations can boast.”

Fridays on Prouty is a free concert series and is a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by generous support of the citizens of Troy, the City of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Dayton City Paper, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics and CoriGraphics.

The Lovers begin at 7:30pm on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on June 29. More information on The Lovers can be found at theloversmusic.com