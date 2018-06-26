Board votes to place levy on ballot

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City board of education voted to place a renewal levy on the November ballot and make it a continuous levy.

The two mill permanent improvement levy would generate about $668,946 the first year, which would be used for facilities, transportation and general maintenance.

If voters approve the ballot issue in November, the levy will be renewed at the same millage rate and will be in place continuously, without coming back to the voters every five years. The district hopes that by making the levy continuous, it will reduce the amount of “levy fatigue” felt by voters.

The permanent improvement levy has been in place since 1968 and it’s been used for various capital improvement projects, curriculum and materials, school buses and technology equipment.

“We’ll be looking for the support of the community, the same support that they’ve provided for the last 50 years,” board member Joellen Heatherly said.

According to the district’s website, the levy is an important piece of the plan to renovate L.T. Ball Intermediate and Tippecanoe Middle School.

In other business, the board voted to advertise for bids for school buses and to adopt a new math curriculum.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

