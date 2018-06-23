Around the world at Hoffman UMC

Provided photo
The International Food Tasting Festival was held at Hoffman United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 16. Eight different countries were represented. This is another activity sponsored by the United Methodist Women. All donations are used for various mission projects. The church appreciates all those who took time out of their day to stop by. Pictured are Tim and Kathy Koeller, who were representing her native New Zealand.
