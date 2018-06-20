A.B. Graham Center celebrates namesake

MIAMI COUNTY — In honor of the founder of the 4-H program’s 150th birthday, the A.B. Graham Center and Museum is planning a birthday party to celebrate its namesake.

The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center in Conover. The day’s events include a presentation about A.B. Graham beginning at 1:30 p.m. The day also includes speaking with Graham’s grandchildren, who plan on attending the celebration.

The center will have homemade apple dumplings and ice cream for $4, with carry-out available throughout the afternoon. The rest of the activities and concert are free to the public.

The center is the home of three local 4-H clubs. Several 4-H members will present their projects and share their 4-H experiences with attendees, said Mary Rose, a volunteer at the center. Rose said the board of trustees has been planning the birthday party for six months.

“We are looking forward to opening up the museum and the center in honor of A.B. Graham’s birthday,” she said.

Museum tours will be available throughout the afternoon.

A.B. Graham was born in Lena in March 13, 1868. He was a schoolmaster and agriculture extension pioneer at The Ohio State University. Graham taught at an integrated rural school in Springfield Township in Clark County. He held the first meeting of an agriculture experiment club in Springfield, thus the foundation of the 4-H program evolved into one of the most active youth groups today.

According to its website, 4-H has approximately 6.5 million members ages 5-21. The 4-H program first focused on improving agriculture and housekeeping skills and today the program includes robotics and other technology-based activities along with agriculture, animal projects, outdoor sports and sewing and cooking projects.

Donations will be accepted for the center or its scholarship fund. The annual A.B. Graham scholarship will be awarded at the center in the afternoon. The celebration will close with an outdoor concert from local bluegrass band Rum River Blend. The concert will be moved indoors to the center if weather isn’t favorable. If held outside, please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

The A.B. Graham Center is located 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website at www.abgraham.org

Daniel Oldham helps Anthony Putnam plant popcorn at the A.B. Graham Center on June 10. Putnam is a member of the Mr. Graham’s Museum 4-H club. The center is hosting a 150th birthday party in honor the founder of the 4-H club, A.B. Graham, who was born in Lena. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/06/web1_anthony.jpg Daniel Oldham helps Anthony Putnam plant popcorn at the A.B. Graham Center on June 10. Putnam is a member of the Mr. Graham’s Museum 4-H club. The center is hosting a 150th birthday party in honor the founder of the 4-H club, A.B. Graham, who was born in Lena.

Music, fellowship to honor 4-H founder’s 150th birthday