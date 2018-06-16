TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Foundation recently awarded $24,900 in scholarships. Many scholarships went to graduating high school seniors while nearly half went to renewing applicants from prior years.

Of the 45 endowment funds within the Foundation, a dozen represent scholarships. Often these funds commemorate inspirational values of a family or individual and applicants are measured against those standards. Winners are determined through a vetting process led by an independent body of judges. To read more about the stories behind each of the scholarship funds or to apply for future scholarships, visit www.tippfoundation.org.

Graduates from Tippecanoe, Bethel, Miami East and Newton High Schools are represented. Scholarships were distributed as follows during school and organization awards ceremonies:

• Lester & Cleon Bowers Family Scholarship — Jackson Tucker

• Jeanette C. Gaston Memorial Music Scholarship — Zachary Carner

• Gilmore Family Scholarship — Deina Delgado

• Life is a Journey, Don’t Stop Believing Scholarship — Macy Flannery

• Katherine G. Lobo Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Haggerty

• McKee Family Matthew 5:16 Scholarship — Deina Delgado

• Sarah Merritt Memorial Scholarship — Katelyn Mullins

• John and Louise Miller Memorial Scholarship — Riley Whelan

• Robert E. Nessle Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Rust

• Elizabeth Spano Scholarship — Deina Delgado

• Tipp City Rotary Club Scholarship — Taylor Haggerty, Maddie Loges and Olivia Rust

• Tipp City Rotary Club Renewal Scholarship — Evan Hawthorn, Jessica Hemmelgarn, Rachel Herrick, Jacob Miller, Kennedy Reeder, Merlinda Sewavi, Cole Shinkle, Dylan Shomper, Alexis Turnbull, and Nicholas Wannamaker

• Wenzlau Family Scholarship — Deina Delgado

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to establish an endowment fund or to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 667-4499. For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org or Tipp Foundation on Facebook.