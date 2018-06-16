Tusk plays Canal Music Fest

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald

Members of Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk entertained crowds on Saturday, June 9, in Tipp City

Crowds gathered for the ninth annual Canal Music Fest in City Park on June 9 despite heavy rain earlier in the day. The skies cleared before Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, took the stage for the show supporting the Tipp City Area Arts Council.