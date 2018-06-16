Posted on by

Tusk plays Canal Music Fest


Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald Crowds gathered for the ninth annual Canal Music Fest in City Park on June 9 despite heavy rain earlier in the day. The skies cleared before Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, took the stage for the show supporting the Tipp City Area Arts Council.


Crowds gathered for the ninth annual Canal Music Fest in City Park on June 9 despite heavy rain earlier in the day. The skies cleared before Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, took the stage for the show supporting the Tipp City Area Arts Council.

