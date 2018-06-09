Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Senior members of the high school choir perform at the Bethel High School commencement ceremony on June 2.



Co-valedictorian Tyler Brueckman addresses his fellow graduates and their families during the commencement ceremony.



The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.





Zachary McCarroll performed the National Anthem during the Bethel High School commencement, surrounded by members of the administration and school board.



Classmates high five as they make their way down the aisle to their seats for the graduation ceremony.



Students walk hand in hand during the Bethel High School commencement ceremony June 2.