Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Senior members of the high school choir perform at the Bethel High School commencement ceremony on June 2.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Co-valedictorian Tyler Brueckman addresses his fellow graduates and their families during the commencement ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Zachary McCarroll performed the National Anthem during the Bethel High School commencement, surrounded by members of the administration and school board.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Classmates high five as they make their way down the aisle to their seats for the graduation ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Students walk hand in hand during the Bethel High School commencement ceremony June 2.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
Senior members of the high school choir perform at the Bethel High School commencement ceremony on June 2.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
Co-valedictorian Tyler Brueckman addresses his fellow graduates and their families during the commencement ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
Zachary McCarroll performed the National Anthem during the Bethel High School commencement, surrounded by members of the administration and school board.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
Classmates high five as they make their way down the aisle to their seats for the graduation ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media
Students walk hand in hand during the Bethel High School commencement ceremony June 2.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Senior members of the high school choir perform at the Bethel High School commencement ceremony on June 2.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Co-valedictorian Tyler Brueckman addresses his fellow graduates and their families during the commencement ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media The Bethel High School Class of 2018 celebrated their graduation on June 2 in the high school gym.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Zachary McCarroll performed the National Anthem during the Bethel High School commencement, surrounded by members of the administration and school board.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Classmates high five as they make their way down the aisle to their seats for the graduation ceremony.
Cecilia Fox | AIM Media Students walk hand in hand during the Bethel High School commencement ceremony June 2.