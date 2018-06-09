Posted on by

Milton-Union High School Class of 2018


Expressions Studios Shannon Milnickel, Tommy Gauvey and Alexander Moore pose for a picture before the Milton-Union High School graduation ceremony on May 25.

Expressions Studios Shannon Milnickel, Tommy Gauvey and Alexander Moore pose for a picture before the Milton-Union High School graduation ceremony on May 25.


Expressions Studios Valedictorian Matthew Brown addresses his fellow graduates during the Milton-Union High School commencement ceremony on May 25.


Expressions Studios The graduates of the Milton-Union High School Class of 2018 celebrate their achievement.


Expressions Studios Members of the Class of 2018 stop for a picture before their graduation ceremony begins.


Expressions Studios Kiley Jacobe speaks to her fellow classmates during the Milton-Union commencement ceremony on May 25.


Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Salutatorians Samuel Motz and Michael Trimbach speak at the 2018 graduation ceremony at Milton-Union High School on Friday, May 25.


Shannon Milnickel, Tommy Gauvey and Alexander Moore pose for a picture before the Milton-Union High School graduation ceremony on May 25.

Valedictorian Matthew Brown addresses his fellow graduates during the Milton-Union High School commencement ceremony on May 25.

The graduates of the Milton-Union High School Class of 2018 celebrate their achievement.

Members of the Class of 2018 stop for a picture before their graduation ceremony begins.

Kiley Jacobe speaks to her fellow classmates during the Milton-Union commencement ceremony on May 25.

Salutatorians Samuel Motz and Michael Trimbach speak at the 2018 graduation ceremony at Milton-Union High School on Friday, May 25.

