Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by MIami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 31

MENACING: A subject was arrested for menacing in the 100 block of E. 1st Street, Fletcher.

OPEN CONTAINER: While on routine patrol on Casstown Clark road, a male subject in a black truck flagged a deputy

down. He advised there was a maroon truck pulled over at the edge of the field and a man passed out. He stated the subject’s head was hanging out of the window. The deputy located the listed vehicle just north of the intersection and located a male asleep. The deputy woke him up and identified him as, Trenton Tigner. He advised he was just tired and had pulled over to take a nap. He stated he had been there asleep several hours. He stated he had left work around 1 and drove there. The deputy observed an open container of Steel Reserve 211 beer in the cup holder. Mr. Tigner stated it was his but from last night. Mr. Tigner admitted to driving outside of his driving privileges today. Mr. Tigner was cited for driving under suspension and open container in a motor vehicle. He left his vehicle at the location and the deputy gave him a ride to his residence.

June 1

TRESPASSING: While conducting a routine patrol in the area of Stillwater Community Church, two subjects were located on the church property. Both subjects were warned for trespassing and left the scene without incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of Emerick Road, Union Twp. in reference an assist squad call. The victim was found deceased. The victim was released to Hale Sarver Funeral home.

June 2

RESISTING ARREST: A deputy esponded to an assist squad at N. Alcony Conover Road, and Lowy Road in Brown Twp. . Jeromy Miller, 43, of Dayton was arrested on two counts of resisting arrest, OVI, possession of marijuana, expired operators license.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation in the 6800 block of State Route 55, West Milton. After further investigation the driver was arrested and charged with O.V.I., Underage Consumption and Marked Lanes.

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy assisted Troy PD on a disturbance in the 900 block of Wheeler Street where a hand gun was displayed. Anthony Harvey was charged with failure to dislose information, inducing panic and domestic violence. The handgun was located in the truck with 106 bullets.

June 3

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Agenbroad Road, Bethel Twp., for a private property accident. Upon further investigation, Misty Viviano will be cited for OVI, failure to control, and driving under suspension.

OVI: Seth Keim was arrested for OVIand Marked Lanes on the off ramp of I-75 in Concord Twp.

NO SWIMMING: A deputy responded to the 10 Greenville Ave., Ludlow Falls, in reference to subjects swimming at the falls. A deputy witnessed three subjects, later identified as Briana Heitkamp, Matthew Poynter, and Jonathan Horstman, swimming at the bottom of the falls. The deputy educated all three on the Ludlow Falls codified ordinance prohibiting swimmi ng, bathing, and wading in the waters 300 ft. up and down stream of the falls. All three were cited and released.

June 4

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the4700 block of State Route 571, Union Twp. on a report of a burglary. The reporting party stated that tools were taken from his residence while he was out of town.

WARRANT: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Eldean Road, Troy. Upon further investigation, Jordan Ferguson was charged with furnishing false information and possession of marijuana. Mr. Ferguson was also arrested for a warrant out of Franklin County.

THEFT:A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration facility in reference to a theft complaint. After investigation, Amanda Walker was charged with theft.

DRUG POSSESSION: Piqua Police and Miami County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched to the Sunoco, 8855 N. County Road 25A for a suspicious call. It was reported a male had a large knife out and was making customers uncomfortable. Due to Piqua units not being close to the call a deputy located right by Sunoco responded and made contact with the male. When the deputy approached him he did have a large folding knife out. The deputy had him close it and put it in his pocket. For the deputy’s safety and his, the deputy then retrieved three knives off the male and he consented to a search of his person. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located in the male’s pockets. The male was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

June 5

DRUGS FOUND: Troy Police requested to have K9 Bear conduct a free air sniff on a vehicle involved in an incident at Troy Wal-Mart. K9 Bear alerted to the odor of narcotics and drug abuse instruments were found in the car.

THEFT: In the 6000 block of State Route 185, Piqua, the reporting party stated the front wheels were stolen off of his truck and a theft occurred.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Frederick Garland Road, West Milton, in reference to a theft in progress. The caller reported a female was going through her car in the driveway and stole some loose change. A female matching the description given was located walking nearby and arrested on an outstanding warrant, as well as a new theft charge.

TRUCK STOLEN: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 7900 block of S. County Rd. 25A in Monroe Township. The complainant reported a vehicle was stolen off his lot, a 1995 Ford F-350 cargo truck containing several thousand dollars of tools were determined to be taken. This case is pending further investigation.

June 6

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 7500 block of Kessler Frederick Road, West Milton, on report of a theft. A deep freezer was sitting for sale out by the road, and was taken by an unknown person.