New officer sworn in

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City council welcomed the police department’s newest officer.

Officer Brad Kline was sworn in Monday night. He joins the department from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for 18 years.

“I was ready for a change after being with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. Tipp City was actually the only department I considered,” Kline said.

Kline worked for the county for 22 years, first as a probation officer and later as a deputy. He also worked in narcotics for several years.

Council welcomed Kline to Tipp City. He was sworn in by Law Director Jonathan Freeman.

In other business, council also heard a proposal from Downtown Tipp City and the Tipp City Area Arts Council about a seasonal art installation project. They proposed bringing interactive statues to the downtown area during the summer of 2020. Downtown Tipp City Director Heather Dorsten said the groups have talked to a Dayton-area artist about creating sculptures based on Ohio native animals.

Council also approved updates to the city’s code concerning vehicle sales and machinery and heavy equipment storage. The ordinance made changes to the language of the ordinance, modifying some of the definitions.

Maker:S,Date:2017-9-23,Ver:6,Lens:Kan03,Act:Lar02,E-Y https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/06/web1_IMG_20180604_193337.jpg Maker:S,Date:2017-9-23,Ver:6,Lens:Kan03,Act:Lar02,E-Y

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.