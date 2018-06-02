Bethel schools launch online checkbook

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel has announced the launch of the Bethel Local School District’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com.

Bethel Local Schools is the second school district in Miami County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com. Bethel Local Schools’ online checkbook includes over 33,700 individual transactions that represent more than $70 million of total spending over the past four fiscal years.

“Bethel Local Schools is joining OhioCheckbook.com to provide public spending records to its community in an easily accessible format,” said Bethel Local Schools Treasurer Tammy Emrick. “The Treasurer’s Office was easy to work with and the process of providing information to the website was simple.”

In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the third year in a row.

“I believe the people of Miami County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

On April 7, 2015, Mandel sent a letter to 18,062 local government and school officials representing 3,962 local governments throughout the state calling on them to place their checkbook level data on OhioCheckbook.com and extending an invitation to partner with his office at no cost to local governments. These local governments include cities, counties, townships, schools, library districts and other special districts.

OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $644 billion in spending over the past ten years, including more than 173 million transactions.

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the local government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on www.BethelLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com.