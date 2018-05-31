Bank robber murdered by accomplice

TROY — The man believed to have robbed Unity National Bank on May 17 was possibly murdered by his own accomplice who was arrested earlier this week.

Joshua Beall, 29, of Fairborn, is facing charges in connection to a robbery and police chase on Sunday in Huber Heights. On Thursday, Beall allegedly confessed to the shooting death of Donald Armstrong III, 26, of Cincinnati, at a Maryland Street apartment in Dayton earlier this week, according to Troy Police Department Capt. Jeff Kunkleman.

Kunkleman said he was advised by the FBI that Armstrong is believed to have been the subject who allegedly robbed the Troy bank wearing a disguise, including a wig and a possible fake mustache on May 17.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved the charges of aggravated robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and weapons under a disability against Beall earlier this week. Other charges, including murder, are pending against Beall.

Huber Heights Police say Beall was armed at the time of a robbery in the 7100 block of Taylorsville Road and sent police on a chase.

Sharonville Police arrested Beall on Thursday.

Troy police notified by FBI