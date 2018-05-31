United Way announces countywide merger

MIAMI COUNTY — The United Way just became a little more united.

The three agencies in Miami County announced a merger of the Piqua Area United Way, the Tipp City Area United Way and the United Way of Troy on Thursday. A press release stated that the merger “will lead to more programs, growth opportunities, information sharing and increased support and services for the people of Miami County.”

“As United Way continues to evolve, the natural progression of our work should have us all asking how we can be even more effective, put greater resources against mission-related efforts and ultimately better serve our communities.” said Sean Ford, who has been named CEO of the new organization, called United Way of Miami County.

“The challenges facing our communities do not recognize city boundaries,” said Richard Bender, chief financial officer for the new organization.

Bender said the consolidation will make the non-profit group more user-friendly for agencies, eliminate paperwork and grant interviews, which often overlap among the three local city-based offices.

Bender also noted that under the countywide agency, more villages and rural communities can now be included in their “United Way umbrella.” Bender also said he hopes the merger will encourage employees who might have felt their community was left out of the fundraising “boundaries” to donate to the countywide efforts beginning July 1.

“By combining the three United Ways into a countywide agency, we will be able to partner with both local and county organizations and attract new funding from individuals and corporate donors who are interested in wider geographic programs that serve a greater number of people, influence social change, and solve more problems,” Bender said.

Discussions centered around the merger have been going on for more than two years and were put together by a team of board members representing the Piqua Area United Way, Tipp City Area United Way and the Troy United Way. The United Way of Miami County will begin on July 1, and will continue to support local communities, individuals, and families to help them achieve their human potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.

The new merged United Way of Miami County will retain the current United Way offices located in Piqua (326 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356), in Tipp City (12 S. Third St., Tipp City, OH 45371) and in Troy (233 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373)

For any questions regarding United Way of Miami County, please call Sean Ford at (937) 773-6786, Richard Bender at (937) 335-8410, or Christy Peters at (937) 669-3863