Community briefs

Group to award scholarship

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community/school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2019 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office or on the guidance office website and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 2. For additional information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

TMCS offers new courses

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a variety of classes this spring, including:

• Line Dancing Classes: The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at Broadway Elementary School on Monday, April 15, from 7-8 a.m. and runs for 6 consecutive Mondays. No partner is needed. Smooth soled shoes are helpful, but not required. The instructors are Debbie and Steve Minnich.

The cost of the session is $48 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

• Beginning Watercolor: Color blending and simple techniques will be taught by Dee Gillis. The charge for this class is $8 resident and $10 nonresident. Registration is required. To register and pay, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. All supplies are furnished. The class will be held at the TMCS Building on Wednesday, April 17, for four Wednesdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Egg splash offered

TROY — The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. April 7.

The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym.

The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

Scholarships announced

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association is providing a $500 book/media supply Scholarship to each of the two Miami County high school seniors who have been accepted by a two- or four-year accredited college or to a current professional continuing a degree.

The scholarship is open to students from the following schools, Bethel, Milton-Union, Bradford, Newton, Covington, Piqua, Miami East, Tippecanoe, Troy and Upper Valley Career Center.

For detailed information, visit your school’s website and let your guidance counselor know your intention to apply for the MCRTA scholarship.

Applications must be completed and received by Miami County retired Teachers Association by Friday, April 12, 2019.

Scholarship recipients and guests will receive an invitation as guests of Miami County Retired Teachers at their meeting Monday, June 17, at 6 p.m., where they will receive their check.

5K Run Wild upcoming

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild will start at 9:30 a.m. April 20.

All proceeds benefit BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative eco-friendly T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win some green door prizes.

The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members ($25 for non-members) must be postmarked by Thursday, April 11 or dropped off by 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14. You can choose the no shirt option and save $5 on registration.

Registrations after April 7 will not receive a T-shirt.

Hospice volunteers sought

TROY — Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the interdisciplinary teams serving hospice patients and their families. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is seeking new volunteers. The next volunteer orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy. Volunteer training is offered quarterly by the local not-for-profit hospice.

Volunteer services coordinator Beth Shrake said that hospice volunteers must complete an application process, including references, and background check before attending orientation. Volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds are welcome.

Volunteer training acquaints new volunteers with information on the history and goals of end-of-life care; Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County history; the role of volunteers and opportunities; confidentiality, infection control, and safety; boundaries; effective listening; loss and grief.

For more information, visit .www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact volunteer services Coordinator Beth Shrake at (937) 573-2115.

Local artist working on next album

TIPP CITY — Cory Breth, a Tipp City singer-songwriter and high school Spanish teacher, is working on a new album and has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $10,000. Breth is currently working with producers in Tipp City and Lexington, Kentucky, on a new album of songs “full of honesty, hope, love, encouragement, life and heart.”

Breth has performed all over the county, including the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Strawberry and Mum Festivals, and local venues. His previous projects have been self-funded, but this GoFundMe will help raise money for the production and distribution of a new album, release shows, merchandise and more, with a goal of releasing the album in 2020. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/help-cory-breth-fund-his-next-record.

Hoffman seeks photos for project

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans Day program honoring all Union Township Veterans and their families will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman United Methodist Church. The church is seeking photos and stories to create a video for the event.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. The church asks that anyone wanting family members to be included send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as quickly as possible as it will take a while to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main Street, West Milton, attention Nancy Studebaker. Your pictures will be returned.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Plan on attending this service to share refreshments and fellowship as we celebrate these special people.