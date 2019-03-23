Robbins honored for work with schools

TIPP CITY — Ohio School Boards Association Southwest Region named Tipp City Schools Liz Robbins, as the 2019 Outstanding Community/Public Relations Person for 2019.

She was honored at the association’s annual spring conference earlier this month. Robbins was chosen out of 157 school districts within 17 counties.

“This prestigious award speaks volumes to the dedication and contributions Liz gives to our district every day,” said Superintendent of Tipp City Schools, Dr. Gretta Kumpf.

One of Robbins’ nominators stated, “Liz is a skilled communicator who passionately works to promote Tipp City Schools and keep the stakeholders well informed. She takes great pride in promoting student successes and garnering the recognition they deserve. Whether it is a weekly honor, unique service project, creative assignment, or national award, Liz treats each story as headline material. Likewise, she is an ardent supporter of teachers and is equally devoted to highlighting their innovative lesson plans, dedication to their profession, and commitment to student achievement. “

Robbins joined the staff more than six years ago, bringing over 25 years of experience in broadcast journalism, grant writing, public relations, and communications.

“Whether it is building relationships with the local community or taking on large scale projects like the Quality Profile, Liz has set the bar high for herself and strives to maintain the level of excellence our district reaches for in every endeavor we embark upon. We are so fortunate to have Liz as the voice of our district,” Kumpf added.