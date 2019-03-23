Tipp Foundation announces grants

TIPP CITY — The launch of the Tipp City Foundation’s 76th year began with the news that 2019 has the largest amount of discretionary grant dollars available in its history. Over $106,000 will be awarded by the Foundation over the course of its quarterly grant cycles. The first awards were given on March 14.

One organization new to the foundation grant process received support. It is Isaiah’s Place, Inc., which oversees therapeutic foster care for Miami County and beyond.

The Senior Wellness Fund, established by John and Kay Berk in 2016 in memory of their son Billy Berk, awarded its first grant. The fund’s purpose is to promote senior health and wellness programs in areas such as eyesight, hearing and dental needs. More on how this fund impacts seniors through the Miami County Dental Clinic is detailed below.

Ultimately, 12 organizations were chosen to receive 16 awards totaling $42,530. The following is a list of recipients, award levels and the impact grants will make.

• Child Care Choices, $2,000, purchases books for the Story Lady, volunteer educators making more than 200 visits to Miami County childcare centers and home childcare providers during the 2019-20 school year. Addressing the importance of literacy fundamentals before a child enters kindergarten is the motivation behind this 20-year-old program. This grant was awarded, in part, through the Bethel Community Fund.

• Isaiah’s Place, Inc., $2,770, positions this agency to complete a foster home recruitment plan and to double the number in Tipp City and Bethel Township. At any given time, Miami County has between 35 and 50 children in foster care.

• Miami County Dental Clinic, $1,500, furthers their mission of providing quality dental care in a compassionate, accessible environment to low-income, uninsured, and under-insured patients. Of their nearly 12,000 active patients, about 350 per year are senior citizens from the Tipp City community. Specifically, this grant will update the Clinic’s web site to make access easier for patients. This grant was awarded through the Senior Wellness Fund and the August Henke Comfort for the Needy Fund.

• Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting and Promoting Philanthropy), $5,000, gives teens grantmaking responsibility as they play the role of a grant distribution committee. Collectively they allocate money to area non-profits. This exercise is in conjunction with the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce Teen Leadership Academy.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council, $5,000, blows the minds of passersby on downtown Tipp City in 2020 by supporting Artworks on Main. The fantasy world of puppeteer Tristan Cupp will come to life through a kinetic, interactive sculpture incorporating mechanics, design, engineering, nature and art.

• Tipp City Enrichment Program, $2,650, enhances the summer activities offered to the children who attend this extended care program.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $2,000, promotes Stagecrafters Summer Theatre Drama Camp, giving children a two-week experience working both on stage and behind the scenes of a play.

•Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,431, sends 3rd graders to Ohio Caverns in West Liberty, Ohio. Explored since 1897, this natural attraction bears witness to nature’s underground beauty.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $1,000, excites kindergarten and 1st graders when they meet Jeffrey Ebbler and hear firsthand about the creative stages of writing and illustrating his books. A graduate of Art Academy of Cincinnati, Ebbler has been creating art for children for almost a decade. His books include Snow Day for Mouse, April Fool, Phyllis, and Jingle Bells.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $800, breaks beyond traditional teaching methods for gifted 5th graders through higher-level puzzle-solving activity kits. Lessons will involve math, science, language arts and social studies.

• Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, $600, enriches the science curricula for 1st graders with visits from Boonshoft Museum’s Animals Alive…cute, cuddly creepy and crawly.

• Tipp City Public Library, $2,000, explores the challenge of creating peace through literature with Pulitzer Prize winning author Gilbert King. More than 600 juniors and seniors from Tipp, Troy and Piqua High Schools will attend an interactive lecture to uncover his research process as well as his passion for social justice. Creating a more worldly generation is the goal of this partnership with the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

• Tipp City Seniors, Inc., $2,400, meets the needs of this expanding organization by purchasing and installing presentation equipment for a weekly guest speaker series. Since moving to their new location in the fall of 2018, this organization has added 75 new members. This grant was awarded, in part, through the August Henke Comfort for the Needy Fund.

• Tipp Monroe Swim Team, $879, purchases a new starting system for this recreational summer swim program. Each year over 100 area youth join the team.

• Tipp Pride Association, $7,500, represents the second payment of the Foundation’s commitment of $75,000 over 10 years towards the building of the new stadium in City Park. These dollars will be leveraged during matching gift campaigns.

• Troy-Miami County Public Library, $5,000, supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, serving over 600 children under the age of five in Tipp City and Bethel Township. This grant was awarded, in part, through the Bethel Community Fund and the Jim and June Kyle Family Fund.

The deadline for 2Q grant submissions is June 1. If you would like information about how to apply for a grant, please contact Jim Ranft at (937) 528-2482.

Since 1943, the Tipp City Foundation has awarded $2,204,926.44, through December 31, 2018. Members of the Foundation are Heather Bailey, president, Mary Bowman, Jesse Chamberlain, Diana Featherstone, Dee Gillis, vice president, Dave Grim, treasurer, Melissa Keller, Bruce McKenzie, Jim Ranft, distribution chair, Nathan Rentz, Pete Schinaman, Claire Timmer, Jackie Wahl, secretary, and Sarah Worley.

The Tipp City Foundation is a member fund of The Troy Foundation. If you would like information about how to make a tax-deductible contribution, please contact Heather Bailey at (937) 528-2482.

For more information visit www.tippfoundation.org