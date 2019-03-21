Miami County joins OhioCheckbook.com

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County will soon join many other government and school entities across the state in posting its expenditures online.

County Auditor Matt Gearhardt worked with the Ohio Treasurer’s Office to upload two years of financial information to the Ohio Checkbook website. The information will be available to the public soon.

Lauren Bowen, a representative from the state treasurer’s office, showed those present at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting how to use the website.

Bowen said the site puts financial information at the public’s fingertips.

“As things modernize, and at the fast pace at which we modernize, why shouldn’t public records be online?” Bowen said.

Launched in 2014, the Ohio Checkbook program aims to make all state spending information available online. Site users can view and search through state and local expenditures.

Miami County is the 43rd county in Ohio to join OhioCheckbook.com. The county’s online checkbook includes spending information from fiscal years 2017 and 2018, more than 38,000 individual transactions that represent more than $452 million in spending.

“I think it’s a great thing. I’m all for it and I commend Mr. Gearhardt and the county for moving forward with it,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said. “I think it’s a great tool for our residents to have to see what we’re all doing.”

Commissioner Ted Mercer said he’s been thinking about the website quite a bit and can’t find any downside to participating.

“I think we have a fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders of Miami County. You know, we have nothing to hide here,” he said. “We’re hoping it solves a lot of problems and answers a lot of questions.”

According to Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office, there have been more than 1,070,000 searches on the site as of March 2019.

For more information or to view an entity’s checkbook, visit OhioCheckbook.com.

By Cecilia Fox Miami Valley Today

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

