Community briefs

Library programs upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is offering a variety of programs during the month of March, including:

• All are invited to enjoy artwork throughout the library on Wednesday, March 27, from 6-7 p.m. created by children from various local community organizations. Light refreshments will be provided.

• On Friday, March 29, at 2 p.m., Goodwill Easter Seals will host an employment workshop. The program will offer tools to help you find a job, write a resume, and interview for the position you’ve always wanted. No registration is necessary for this free program.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Kindergarten info session planned

WEST MILTON —The families of prospective kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 school year are invited to Milton-Union Elementary School’s Kindergarten Roundup. Future students will participate in fun activities, meet the teachers and learn about kindergarten. Information about screening and registration will be shared with parents.

The event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.n. on Thursday, March 28, in the elementary gym. For more information, contact Principal Loretta Henderson at (937) 884-7920 or hendersonlo@muschools.com.

Blood drive at Voss Honda

TIPP CITY — Voss Honda Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Friday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Special Olympics Benefit set

UNION — West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union.

With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Monies raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local Special Olympic athletes of all ages.

For more information, call the West Milton VFW Post 8211

Auxiliary at (937) 620-0008.

TMCS offers new courses

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a variety of classes this spring, including:

• Spring cleaning: Don’t make spring cleaning hazardous to your health or your environment. Linda Raterman will teach this workshop on Monday, April, 1 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Participants will learn how to clean out the garage or storeroom and dispose of items correctly and responsibly. This class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library. There is no charge, but registration is required by visiting tmcomservices.org.

• Line Dancing Classes: The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at Broadway Elementary School on Monday, April 15, from 7-8 a.m. and runs for 6 consecutive Mondays. No partner is needed. Smooth soled shoes are helpful, but not required. The instructors are Debbie and Steve Minnich.

The cost of the session is $48 for residents and $50 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

• Beginning Watercolor: Color blending and simple techniques will be taught by Dee Gillis. The charge for this class is $8 resident and $10 nonresident. Registration is required. To register and pay, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. All supplies are furnished. The class will be held at the TMCS Building on Wednesday, April 17, for four Wednesdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Group to award scholarship

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community/school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2019 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office or on the guidance office website and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 2. For additional information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Egg splash offered

TROY — The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. April 7.

The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym.

The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

Local artist working on next album

TIPP CITY — Cory Breth, a Tipp City singer-songwriter and high school Spanish teacher, is working on a new album and has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $10,000. Breth is currently working with producers in Tipp City and Lexington, Kentucky, on a new album of songs “full of honesty, hope, love, encouragement, life and heart.”

Breth has performed all over the county, including the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Strawberry and Mum Festivals, and local venues. His previous projects have been self-funded, but this GoFundMe will help raise money for the production and distribution of a new album, release shows, merchandise and more, with a goal of releasing the album in 2020. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/help-cory-breth-fund-his-next-record.

Hoffman seeks photos for project

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans Day program honoring all Union Township Veterans and their families will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman United Methodist Church. The church is seeking photos and stories to create a video for the event.

A video will be created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. The church asks that anyone wanting family members to be included send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served as quickly as possible as it will take a while to coordinate all the information.

Send your information to Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main Street, West Milton, attention Nancy Studebaker. Your pictures will be returned.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Plan on attending this service to share refreshments and fellowship as we celebrate these special people.