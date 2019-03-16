Garden routine includes dividing perennials

TIPP CITY — Pete Holmes, Miami County Master Gardener volunteer, addressed the Tipp City Garden Club at the March 5 meeting, stressing the importance of dividing perennials for plant health and vitality.

Holmes noted that dividing perennials is a good way to produce numerous duplicates that in turn stretches a budget. His presentation and demonstration detailed what to know before you divide, the best time of year to divide, and what dividing technique is best for specific root systems.

Next month the Garden Club meets on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. at the Tipp City Government Center. Abigail Hunter from Andy’s Garden will be the guest speaker. She will bring a variety of plants, many new for 2019, and reveal their attributes.

Anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of flowers, trees, and birds should join the Tipp City Garden Club for a meeting and consider becoming a member.