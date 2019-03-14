All-GWOC teams announced

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — One final hurrah in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Come fall, Miami County’s teams will find a new home in the Miami Valley League.

That didn’t stop Troy, Tippecanoe and Piqua from raking in the postseason honors in their final year in the GWOC American North Division, though, as Miami County’s schools combined to win four Athlete of the Year and three Coach of the Year awards when the All-GWOC teams were announced following the completion of the winter season.

• Girls Bowling

The Troy girls bowling team’s dominance of the GWOC American North continued this past season.

Trojan senior Cassidy McMullen was named the GWOC American North Athlete of the Year, the fifth straight time a Troy player has won the award — graduate Jenna Stone won it each of the past four years. Troy girls coach Rob Dever also won the Coach of the Year award, his sixth consecutive year winning the award. The team also won its sixth straight American North championship, including its second straight outright title.

McMullen, fellow senior Stephanie Crider and freshman Kayleigh McMullen all earned spots on the All-GWOC American League first team, with senior Alyssa Shilt and freshman Kylie Schiml earning spots on the second team. Cassidy McMullen and Crider also both earned spots on the all-conference team.

Tippecanoe’s Abbey Lee earned All-GWOC American League special mention.

• Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe won its third straight GWOC American North Division title with a 14-1 record, and for the third straight season Red Devil coach Andy Holderman was named the GWOC American North Coach of the Year.

Tippecanoe’s junior Kendall Clodfelter and sophomore Ashleigh Mader were both named to the All-GWOC American League first team, while seniors Brooke Aselage and Jillian Brown earned spots on the second team.

Troy freshman Macie Taylor made it a Miami County sweep of the top honors, winning the GWOC American North Athlete of the Year.

Taylor and junior Tia Bass were both named to the All-GWOC American League first team, as well, with senior Lauren McGraw earning a spot on the second team.

Piqua had a pair of All-GWOC American League selections, as junior Tylah Yeomans was named to the first team and senior Elizabeth Kidwell was named to the second team.

• Boys Bowling

Tippecanoe junior James Ridgeway was named GWOC American North Athlete of the Year, one of only two Red Devil bowlers to earn All-GWOC honors. Ridgeway also earned a spot on the All-GWOC American League first team, while Aaron Davis earned special mention.

Troy sophomore Jordan Fisher earned a spot on the All-GWOC American League first team, with teammates senior Preston Gambrell and junior Carson Rogers both earning spots on the second team. Fisher also earned a spot on the all-conference team.

Piqua senior Austin Jenkins earned a spot on the All-GWOC American League first team.

• Girls Swimming

Tippecanoe’s girls swimming team swept the top honors, with senior Alexis Cook winning the Athlete of the Year award and Karl Stanberry winning the Coach of the Year award. It was the second straight year that the duo swept top honors.

The Red Devils also earned eight All-GWOC American League honors, including six first-team honorees. Cook was first team in the 50 free and second team in the 100 free, sophomore Kathryn Oen was first team in the 100 breast and 200 IM, junior Tori Prenger was first team in the 100 back, the 200 free relay team of Cook, Prenger, Oen and sophomore Simone King was first team and the 200 medley relay team of Cook, Prenger, Oen and junior Madison Leonard was first team. The 400 free relay team of Leonard, King and freshmen Sarah Liu and Kailey Longo was second team.

Troy senior Katie Castaneda was All-GWOC American League first team in the 200 free and second team in the 100 breast, senior Katie Robinson was first team in the 100 fly and the 200 medley relay team of Castaneda, Robinson, junior Lily Hemm and sophomore Hailey Honeycutt was second team.

• Boys Swimming

Troy had seven All-GWOC American League selections in boys swimming, led by junior Michael Griffith, who was first tam in both the 500 free and 100 fly. Senior Calvin Armstrong was second team in both the 50 free and 100 free, senior Mitch Orozco was second team in the 100 back and the 200 IM and the 400 free relay team of Armstrong, Griffith, Orozco and freshman Andrew Oates was also on the second team.

Tippecanoe senior Matthew Poynter was first team in the 200 free, and the 200 free relay team of senior Raymond Burkey, juniors Nick Catrone and Luke Anticoli and freshman Ben Prenger was second team.

• Wrestling

Troy had five wrestlers earn spots on the All-GWOC American League teams. Shane Shoop (170) and Bryan Sizemore (220) both earned spots on the first team, Zach Evans (106) and David McGraw (160) were named second team and Ethan Freed (285) earned special mention.

Piqua’s David Stumpf (113) earned a spot on the All-GWOC American League second team.

Tippecanoe’s Blake Ballard (138) earned All-GWOC American League special mention.

• Boys Basketball

Piqua’s Qurri Tucker was named to the All-GWOC American League first team, and Trey Richmond was named to the second team.

Troy’s Caillou Monroe was named to the All-GWOC American League first team, and Austin Stanaford earned special mention.

Tippecanoe’s Nolan Mader was named to the All-GWOC American League first team, and Ben Knostman earned special mention.

