Community briefs

Library programs upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is offering a variety of programs during the month of March, including:

• Learn how to use the DNA kit and ways to maximize the results while researching your family tree with the Ancestry library database on Monday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

• Tax Assistance — AARP is offering tax assistance by appointment only on Thursdays, March 21 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m. Contact the library to schedule your appointment.

• Bring the whole family on March 23 at 2:00pm to watch a fun family-friendly movie and build with Legos. This 1.5 hour G-rated movie is sure to spark creativity in everyone. Special thanks to the Miami County Foundation for making this program possible. No registration is required.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Kindergarten info session planned

WEST MILTON —The families of prospective kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 school year are invited to Milton-Union Elementary School’s Kindergarten Roundup. Future students will participate in fun activities, meet the teachers and learn about kindergarten. Information about screening and registration will be shared with parents.

The event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.n. on Thursday, March 28, in the elementary gym. For more information, contact Principal Loretta Henderson at (937) 884-7920 or hendersonlo@muschools.com.

Special Olympics Benefit set

UNION — West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union.

With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Monies raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local Special Olympic athletes of all ages.

For more information, call the West Milton VFW Post 8211

Auxiliary at (937) 620-0008.

TMCS offers new courses

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a variety of classes this spring, including:

• Spring cleaning: Don’t make spring cleaning hazardous to your health or your environment. Linda Raterman will teach this workshop on Monday, April, 1 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Participants will learn how to clean out the garage or storeroom and dispose of items correctly and responsibly. This class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library. There is no charge, but registration is required by visiting tmcomservices.org.

• Intermediate sewing class: TMCS is offering an Intermediate Sewing Class for ages 8–14 beginning on Thursday, April 4, from 6-7 p.m. The class runs for six weeks on consecutive Thursdays. The instructor is Suzanne Moorman. A supply list is provided upon registration. You must provide your own machine.

The classes are held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main Street in Tipp City. The cost for each session is $25 for residents and $28 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

• Beginning Watercolor: Color blending and simple techniques will be taught by Dee Gillis. The charge for this class is $8 resident and $10 nonresident. Registration is required. To register and pay, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. All supplies are furnished. The class will be held at the TMCS Building on Wednesday, April 17, for four Wednesdays, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Group to award scholarship

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community/school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2019 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office or on the guidance office website and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 2. For additional information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Egg splash offered

TROY — The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. April 7.

The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym.

“The event is for ages 6 and under and we ask parents to get in with their little ones,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “It’s a fun way for some of the younger kids to hunt for eggs while acclimating to the water!”

The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

“The (Easter) splash event is also a great way for families to see what all the Y has to offer,” Lander said. “If you aren’t familiar with our facility or programs, it’s a great time to check it out and gain information about what other events we have coming up in the spring and summer!”

UVMC to host 5K run/walk

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a 5K Run/Walk to Fight Hunger on May 4 on the hospital campus at 3130 N. County Road 25-A north of Troy.

The event will feature a free community wellness fair from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1-mile fun run for children at 8:30 a.m., in addition to the 5K race at 9 a.m.

Early registration through April 6 is $20 and includes an event T-shirt, door prize entry, and post-run snacks and beverages. Late registration, April 7 through May 4, will be $25 and include door prize entry and post-run snacks and beverages.

Awards will be presented to overall winner, top three male/female finishers, top finishers in each age category, oldest participant, largest team, and top finisher pushing a stroller.

Strollers, wagons and wheelchairs are welcome at this family-friendly event; however, no pets are permitted.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit local food pantries and soup kitchens including Bethany Center Food Pantry, Piqua; Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, Tipp City; New Path Outreach, Miami County; and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen/Hobart Community Kitchen, Troy.

To register, visit Speedy Feet at http://speedy-feet.com/races.php. For sponsorship opportunities or questions, call (937) 701-3945.

Local artist working on next album

TIPP CITY — Cory Breth, a Tipp City singer-songwriter and high school Spanish teacher, is working on a new album and has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $10,000. Breth is currently working with producers in Tipp City and Lexington, Kentucky, on a new album of songs “full of honesty, hope, love, encouragement, life and heart.”

Breth has performed all over the county, including the Gentlemen of the Road tour, Strawberry and Mum Festivals, and local venues. His previous projects have been self-funded, but this GoFundMe will help raise money for the production and distribution of a new album, release shows, merchandise and more, with a goal of releasing the album in 2020. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/help-cory-breth-fund-his-next-record.