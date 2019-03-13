Grandma’s Kitchen to reopen

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening on Wednesday, March 20, at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Dinner will be served in the activity center from 5-6:15 p.m., or if it is more convenient, carry out meals are also available. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3.

The menu is provided in the church’s newsletter, The Towers, or on the church web page at hoffmanumc.org.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing meals for the public for almost 20 years and anyone is welcome to join. Regular guests come from West Milton, Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, Englewood, Union, Troy, Tipp City and several from Darke County with ages ranging from infant to 97.

The kitchen averages 210 meals per week, usually with 100 guests dining in and the remainder are carryout or delivery to home-bound families in the area.

Grandma’s Kitchen operates as a nonprofit mission project for Hoffman Church. The profits are donated to local, national and international food missions such as FISH and the Heifer Project.

The kitchen also provides approximately 60 free meals per week to local families in need and also donates the leftover food from each meal to the Franklin House (family abuse shelter) in Troy.

Some facts from 2018: Grandam’s Kitchen was open 34 weeks; 7270 meals served; 77 different volunteers; 2778 volunteer house; $2400 donated to various food ministries; and approximately $4000 worth of food donations to the Franklin House.