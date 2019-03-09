Students named to dean’s list

DEFIANCE, Ohio – Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list.

Arianna L. Richards and Kenna T. Bell of Piqua, Brooke Gostomsky of Covington and Whitney K. Webb of Troy were named to the dean’s list.

Routson graduates from Shawnee State

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — On Dec. 14, 2018, 147 Shawnee State University students graduated at the 2018 fall commencement ceremony. during the ceremony, 32 students graduated with a master’s degree, 100 with a bachelor’s degree, and 15 with an associates degree. there were a total of four summa cum laude graduates, 11 magna cum laude graduates, and 24 cum laude graduates.

Devin H. Routson of Troy, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing, cum laude.

Capital announces honors lists

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University is pleased to announce its dean’s list, provost’s list and president’s list honorees for fall 2018 semester. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5. Honorees include:

• Wyatt Long of Piqua

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70. Honorees include:

• Spencer Delk of Laura

• Kam Lee of Piqua

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

• Jennifer Kaeck of Piqua

• Racheal Love of Sidney

• Cory Mangen of Union

• Kayla Niswonger of Troy

• Madison Olberding of Troy

• Ryan Rose of Tipp City