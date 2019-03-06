Community briefs

Library programs upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is offering a variety of programs during the month of March, including:

• The Inspirational Book Club will meet on Tuesday, March 12, at 1 p.m. to discuss “Beyond the Silence” by Tracie Peterson. No registration is required.

• Join the library on Tuesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month to make large decorative Book letters. This is an adult night out, so please arrange for childcare for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided.

• On Wednesday, March 13, from 5-6 p.m., the Teen Advisory Board will meet to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas. Let your thoughts be heard and help the library make teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required.

• Tax Assistance — AARP is offering tax assistance by appointment only on Thursdays, March 14, 21 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m. Contact the library to schedule your appointment.

• Bring the whole family on March 23 at 2:00pm to watch a fun family-friendly movie and build with Legos. This 1.5 hour G-rated movie is sure to spark creativity in everyone. Special thanks to the Miami County Foundation for making this program possible. No registration is required.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Tennis teams forming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Miami Valley Community Tennis Association will have a tennis team for Tipp Middle School Students in grades six, seven and eight from April 1 until May 11. Parents are responsible for transportation. Matches are held at home and away. Players must have their own appropriate tennis wear, tennis shoes, racket and plenty of water. Balls are provided.

Team members will meet three to four times a week including practice and matches. Matches will be held during the week and on Saturdays with other middle school teams. For more information, call TMCS at (937) 667-8631 or Bud Schroeder at (937) 669-5552.

Register at tmcomservices.org. The deadline is March 18. The cost of the program is $60 per student and includes a t-shirt.

Seedling sale set

TROY — Order your 1-3-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and pick them up on April 8-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There are 20 species of trees, and five perennials for sale.

Order forms are available at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or online to www.miamiswcd.org. Call 335-7645 with questions.

Flag football registration open

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration has begun and runs until March 15. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades Kindergarten through second, and third through fifth. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis after March 15 (ending March 22) and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 7 and run until May 26 (no games on April 21 and May 12).

Register online at tmcomservices.org. Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.

Pancake breakfast upcoming

WEST MILTON — The community is invited to the Milton-Union Education Foundation’s inaugural Spring Sling pancake breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. There will be crafts, games, kid zone activities, mini-golf, and more.

Breakfast tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The event will be held in the Milton-Union cafeteria. For more information, find the Education Foundation on Facebook.

Kindergarten info session planned

WEST MILTON —The families of prospective kindergarten students for the 2019-2020 school year are invited to Milton-Union Elementary School’s Kindergarten Roundup. Future students will participate in fun activities, meet the teachers and learn about kindergarten. Information about screening and registration will be shared with parents.

The event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.n. on Thursday, March 28, in the elementary gym. For more information, contact Principal Loretta Henderson at (937) 884-7920 or hendersonlo@muschools.com.

Special Olympics Benefit set

UNION — West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union.

With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Monies raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local Special Olympic athletes of all ages.

For more information, call the West Milton VFW Post 8211

Auxiliary at (937) 620-0008.

Group to award scholarship

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community/school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2019 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office or on the guidance office website and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 2. For additional information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.

Egg splash offered

TROY — The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. April 7.

The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym.

“The event is for ages 6 and under and we ask parents to get in with their little ones,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “It’s a fun way for some of the younger kids to hunt for eggs while acclimating to the water!”

The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

“The (Easter) splash event is also a great way for families to see what all the Y has to offer,” Lander said. “If you aren’t familiar with our facility or programs, it’s a great time to check it out and gain information about what other events we have coming up in the spring and summer!”