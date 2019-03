ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students from Tipp City, Milton-Union and Bethel schools competed in two regional competitions recently, with many advancing to state contests.

Local students competed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest, which is scheduled for March 14 and 15, in Columbus.

The following students from MVCTC’s computer network engineering program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA regional contests:

• Austin Scott (Milton-Union) placed second in the Computer Network Technology contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

• Joseph Fields (Tipp City) placed third in the Computer Network Technology contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

• Thomas Pena (Milton-Union) placed fourth in the Computer Network Technology contest.

• Kevin Beetley (Milton-Union) placed sixth in the Computer Network Technology contest.

• Bradley Booker (Milton-Union) placed sixth in the Extemporaneous Speech contest.

The following student from the computer coding and web applications program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA regional contests:

• Cameron Snyder (Bethel) placed first in the Java Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

The following students from the MVCTC sports management and marketing program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA regional contests:

• Sports management and marketing team of Aaron Chau (Bethel), Destini Randle (West Carrollton), Bryonne Shackleford (West Carrollton), and Clara Walton (Valley View) placed first in the broadcast news production team contest and are advancing to the State BPA contest.

• Sports management and marketing team of Zachary Grimes (Northmont) and Anna Wilson (Tipp City) placed first in the website design team contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

The following students from the media and video production program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA regional contests:

• The team of Cameron Bailey (Wayne) and Dustin Walter (Milton-Union) placed first in the computer animation team contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

• The team of Samantha Haycook (Wayne), Zachary Osborne (Northridge), Brandon Rader (Milton-Union), and Grace Ramsdell (New Lebanon) placed first in the video production team contest and is advancing to the State BPA contest.

Regional SkillsUSA

Several local MVCTC students competed and placed in the regional SkillsUSA contest on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Tolles Career and Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio.

The following students qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA Ohio Competition on April 16-17 in Columbus. The state contests bring over 5,000 competitors, business and industry partners, instructors, and vendors together in over 100 contests in all 16 Career Pathways to showcase career and technical education in Ohio.

• Advertising design: Chloe Thompson (Graphic Commercial Art student from Tipp City) placed third.

• Architectural drafting: Ian Stewart (architectural design student from Tipp City) placed first.

• Promotional bulletin board digital design team of Katie Trout (Carlisle), Makaylee Kemen (Wayne), Makayla Litteral (Tipp City) placed third.