District recognizes board member

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City school board approved a contract for the superintendent and honored a member of the board and a district employee.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf honored board member Sam Spano for his 10 years of service as a school board member. Spano also served on the board from 2000-2006 before running again in 2015.

“As you know, as a board member, there’s a lot of responsibility that goes with that. There’s a lot of hours that people don’t really realize and phone calls, but ultimately there’s the passing that goes for caring for the district and our students. And Mr. Spano has shown that,” she said. “We’re very thankful for you.”

Kumpf also presented Communications Coordinator Liz Robbins with an award from the Ohio School Board Association for her work promoting the district.

“We rely on her a great deal,” Kumpf said.

The board also approved a 13-month contract for the superintendent. They had previously approved a one-year contract, but signed a new contract that is in compliance with the Ohio Revised Code.

Board president Andy Venters said that state guidelines require a superintendent’s contract to start on Aug. 1.

Broadway Elementary’s physical therapist Kerry Stanley and intervention specialist Jodi Duncan updated the board on the new sensory pathway at Broadway Elementary.

The pathway, which helps kids get a little more active between classes, asks them to jump, do wall push-ups and other physical activities.

“It’s a way to get our children moving. Because with the demands of academics these days, the kids are sitting in their seats too much and movement is a way to wire the brain,” Stanley said. “So our brains aren’t being wired while we’re sitting here right now.”

The pathways, which are located on the first and second floors, help improve cognitive ability, working memory and recall, attention and focus, social and emotional skills. They can also help reduce stress and anxiety and make up for limited recess, Stanley said.

“Our kids are coming in to school more stressed than they’ve ever been before. And we don’t know why, but it’s probably a lot of the environmental stuff that’s going on at home,” she added.

Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald The members of a new third grade choir directed by music teacher Jennifer Wightman performed for the board at their February meeting. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2019/02/web1_IMG_20190225_180325.jpg Cecilia Fox | Weekly Record Herald The members of a new third grade choir directed by music teacher Jennifer Wightman performed for the board at their February meeting.

Broadway helps kids be more active

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.