Tipp City Seniors news

Provided photo

The Tipp City Seniors Inc. is cooking three dinners at the Tipp City United Methodist Church on Wednesdays. The first week was ham and beans, last week was spaghetti and this week is the seniors’ famous chicken and noodles.

Pictured is Joanna and Gordon Pittenger who chair the project and members of the church who deliver 40 meals to shut-ins at no cost.

Provided photo

The Tipp City Seniors Inc. is cooking three dinners at the Tipp City United Methodist Church on Wednesdays. The first week was ham and beans, last week was spaghetti and this week is the seniors’ famous chicken and noodles.

Pictured is Joanna and Gordon Pittenger who chair the project and members of the church who deliver 40 meals to shut-ins at no cost.