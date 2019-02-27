Community briefs

Library programs upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is offering a variety of programs during the month of March, including:

• Self-defense Class — Part of the One Book, Many Communities program, this self-defense class on Monday, March 4 from 7:00-8:00pm will teach you how to protect yourself through the expertise and experience of Lieutenant Wright and Officer Stevens of the West Milton Police Department. No registration is required.

• Find Your Book Match — Part of the One Book, Many Communities program, this event will give speed-dating a new spin on Tuesday March 5 at 6:30pm. Quickly meet each book to find a few that you’d like to get to know better…you might even fall in love. Join us for a fun and interactive evening and find a new book in a flash. No registration is required.

• My Book & Me — Children in grades K-6 are invited to let their imaginations soar during this four-week program series. Participants will write a variety of short stories using story prompts and illustrate them using various methods and materials. By the end of the series each child will have a completed book to be proud of. The group will meet Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required.

• Tax Assistance — AARP is offering tax assistance by appointment only on Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m. Contact the library to schedule your appointment.

Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

TMCS offers classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced several upcoming classes and programs.

• The Zentangle Method is an easy, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Learn the basics of Zentangle on Thursday, March 7, from 6-8 p.m. An intermediate course will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m. The instructor is Judy Reiser, CZT. All supplies are provided and there is no prerequisite. The classes will be held at the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St. The fee for the class is $33 resident and $35 nonresident.

• TMCS is offering a free class at the Tipp City Public Library on Monday, March 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is Attorney, Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class but registration is required.

• TMCS is hosting a Super Hero Bash, a hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to kids ages four to 12. The program will be taught by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island on Friday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. The cost of the program is $25 for residents and $27 for non-residents.

Register for these programs and others on line at tmcomservices.org.

Father-daughter dance planned

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Elementary School will host a masquerade ball father-daughter dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The dance will be held in the high school gym, please enter through the Hive doors at the back of the building. The cost is $6 per person and pictures will be available for $3 each.

Seedling sale set

TROY — Order your 1-3-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and pick them up on April 8-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There are 20 species of trees, and five perennials for sale.

Order forms are available at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or online to www.miamiswcd.org. Call 335-7645 with questions.

Flag football registration open

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration has begun and runs until March 15. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades Kindergarten through second, and third through fifth. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis after March 15 (ending March 22) and will include a $10 late fee. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 7 and run until May 26 (no games on April 21 and May 12).

Register online at tmcomservices.org. Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.

Special Olympics Benefit set

UNION — West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union.

With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes.

All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Monies raised help provide year-round sports training and competition opportunities for local Special Olympic athletes of all ages.

For more information, call the West Milton VFW Post 8211

Auxiliary at (937) 620-0008.

Snack Pack program ongoing

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has started a Snack Pack Program to provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student in middle school and high school. To participate in this program, a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office (3 E. Main St.) to make a donation.

Group to award scholarship

TIPP CITY — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 Tippecanoe High School graduating senior by Community Minded Women of Tipp City.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduate who has been accepted by a recognized college, university, business school or school of advanced training beyond high school. Consideration will be based on academic achievement, community/school participation, desire and need. The winner will be announced during the May 2019 senior scholarship awards.

Application forms are available at the Tippecanoe High School guidance office or on the guidance office website and must be returned there by Tuesday, April 2. For additional information, call Lolita Border, scholarship committee chairman, at (937) 667-6935.