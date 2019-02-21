District discusses new school floor plans

TIPP CITY — On Tuesday, Tipp City Schools held the latest of its information sessions about the plans for constructing a new pre-kindergarten through fifth grade school around L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

The district Director of Services Gary Pfister presented the conceptual plans for the project, which currently includes the renovation of approximately 60 percent of L.T. Ball Intermediate School and the addition of about 94,000 square feet.

Pfister said the plans “really enhance” the current space.

A two-story classroom addition will branch off from the existing building. The first floor will include a multi-purpose gym and classrooms, restrooms and staff spaces for kindergarten and first and second grades. Grades three, four and five will be housed on the second floor. There will be an elevator to the second floor.

Each grade level will have its own wing or “neighborhood,” with nine classrooms, one special education classroom, two Title I rooms, a teacher workroom, a small group meeting room, storage and staff restroom, Pfister said.

“Grades one through five, the classroom space size is 810 square feet. Current classroom sizes that we have right now in grades one, two and three range anywhere from 830-880… In (L.T. Ball, current classroom sizes are 690 square feet to 710 square feet,” he said. He added that the planned classroom size is in compliance with state recommendations.

The renovation would include an enlarged kitchen, extended library and media center, arts classrooms, special education and preschool classrooms and administrative offices. The added space would incorporate more classrooms, another gymnasium and a stage.

“Our current kitchen is about 11,080 square feet, not big enough to service the size of building we’re going to have,” he said. The kitchen will move into the space currently occupied by offices.

A stage will be added to the back wall of the gym where a playground currently is, Pfister said. The only other change to the gym will be a new floor in the future.

Student dining, the stage and media center will stay where they are, he added. The media center will be extended by about double the size of the current room.

Visitor parking and student drop-off will be reconfigured, with a new parking lot where Nevin Coppock, the bus compound and the tennis courts are currently located. Teacher parking and bus drop-off will be behind the building.

Plans to demolish Nevin Coppock and Broadway Elementary Schools and the bus garage, as well as the construction of a new bus garage and tennis courts at the high school, are also included in the master plan.

The district will participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s Expedited Local Partnership program. The OFCC will co-fund the project at a 35 percent rate, which the district will receive as a reimbursement at a later time.

A 27-year, $35.75 million bond issue to fund the project will appear on the ballot in May.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

