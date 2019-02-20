Community briefs

TMCS offers classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced several upcoming classes and programs.

• Learn the art of clever card folding in a class offered by Allison Rusk, also known as Paper Alice. This class will teach you how to use various papers to create five unique cards with unique folds. The class is on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 6:30–8 p.m. at Rusk’s home studio. The studio is located at 316 S. Third St. in Tipp City. All supplies are provided. The cost is $28 resident, $30 nonresident. You must be age 16 or older to attend. Visit paperalice.com for more information on Rusk.

• The Zentangle Method is an easy, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Learn the basics of Zentangle on Thursday, March 7, from 6-8 p.m. An intermediate course will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m. The instructor is Judy Reiser, CZT. All supplies are provided and there is no prerequisite. The classes will be held at the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St. The fee for the class is $33 resident and $35 nonresident.

• TMCS is offering a free class at the Tipp City Public Library on Monday, March 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage. Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is Attorney, Joseph A. Downing. There is no charge for this class but registration is required.

• TMCS is hosting a Super Hero Bash, a hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to kids ages four to 12. The program will be taught by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island on Friday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. The cost of the program is $25 for residents and $27 for non-residents.

Register for these programs and others on line at tmcomservices.org.

Public meeting set

TIPP CITY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

Buckeye Distillery, TMCS host talk

TIPP CITY — Buckeye Distillery, a family-owned distillery in Tipp City, will discuss how they distill liqueurs and vodka at a free event at the Tipp City Library on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and is co-hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Samples of mixed drinks and food prepared with their liqueurs will be available. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. There is no charge for this event. Please visit tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org to register.

For more information about Buckeye Distillery, visit buckeyedistillery.com. For more information about TMCS, call (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

Riverside to host open house

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities on Friday, March 1 at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration.

For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

Father-daughter dance planned

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Elementary School will host a masquerade ball father-daughter dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The dance will be held in the high school gym, please enter through the Hive doors at the back of the building. The cost is $6 per person and pictures will be available for $3 each.

Seedling sale set

TROY — Order your 1-3-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and pick them up on April 8-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There are 20 species of trees, and five perennials for sale.

Order forms are available at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or online to www.miamiswcd.org. Call 335-7645 with questions.

Snack Pack program ongoing

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has started a Snack Pack Program to provide a bag of food on Friday for the weekend to any student in middle school and high school. To participate in this program, a parent or a student should email Carol English at cenglish@tmcomservices.org. Students may also be referred by a school staff member. The program will continue through May 24, 2019.

There is no cost, and no forms to fill out to participate. This program is sponsored in part by Needy Basket. Cash donations are being accepted to help support this program. Please contact English or come into the TMCS office (3 E. Main St.) to make a donation.

Library financial report available

WEST MILTON — The annual financial report for 2018 for Milton-Union Public Library is available in the office of the Fiscal Officer.