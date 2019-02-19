Commissioners OK 911 Center review

MIAMI COUNTY — At their Tuesday meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved a review of the county’s Communication Center and its procedures.

The commissioners accepted a $42,600 quote from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International (APCO).

According to Communication Center Director Jeff Busch, APCO will perform a “top to bottom review” of the center, its current procedures and its technology.

“It gives us an outside set of eyes,” Busch said. “It will look at how we deliver services as well as how the agencies respond.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons said the review will “iron out any wrinkles” in the center’s operation.

“We have probably one of the best 911 services in the State of Ohio and we’re very proud of that. This will just make things a little bit better,” he said.

The board also signed IV-D service contracts between the Common Pleas Court, Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency for the administration of the support enforcement program.

The total court contract is $113,540, with a non-federal share of $38,603. The extradition contract with the Sheriff’s Office totals $25,000, with a non-federal share of $8,500.

“We’re bringing a lot of the deadbeat parents back to the county that aren’t paying for their children,” Simmons said.

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of two laptop computers for the Common Pleas Court, including warranty packages and licenses, at a total cost of $2,185.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

