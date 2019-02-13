Community briefs

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.

Public meeting set

TIPP CITY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

Buckeye Distillery, TMCS host talk

TIPP CITY — Buckeye Distillery, a family-owned distillery in Tipp City, will discuss how they distill liqueurs and vodka at a free event at the Tipp City Library on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and is co-hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Samples of mixed drinks and food prepared with their liqueurs will be available. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. There is no charge for this event. Please visit tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org to register.

For more information about Buckeye Distillery, visit buckeyedistillery.com. For more information about TMCS, call (937) 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.

Riverside to host open house

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities on Friday, March 1 at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration.

For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

Father-daughter dance planned

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Elementary School will host a masquerade ball father-daughter dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The dance will be held in the high school gym, please enter through the Hive doors at the back of the building. The cost is $6 per person and pictures will be available for $3 each.

Seedling sale set

TROY — Order your 1-3-year-old bare-root trees from the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District before March 15 and pick them up on April 8-9 at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

There are 20 species of trees, and five perennials for sale.

Order forms are available at 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or online to www.miamiswcd.org. Call 335-7645 with questions.