Village moves ahead with development infrastructure

WEST MILTON — In anticipation of a groundbreaking late this spring, the West Milton council approved an agreement for engineering design work for the Stillwater Crossings development water pump station.

Tuesday night, council authorized an agreement with Choice One Engineering in the amount of $29,850 for the design of the water pump station for the Stillwater Crossings development.

“I’m hoping for a late spring groundbreaking, so we have quite a bit of engineering to do for a water pump station,” Municipal Manager Matt Kline said. The village will eventually be reimbursed by the developer for this work.

According to Kline, the pump station will be located behind the trees at the entrance of the park.

“We bought that property to not only tear down the house and clean it all up, but it’s also the perfect location for a pump station,” he said.

Kline said the new pump station will help improve the rest of the village’s water system.

“We have discovered some cross connections in our downtown area, that, should we connect those water lines, we’ll boost the entire system and make it healthier,” he said.

Kline said it will take some time to bid the project, so the design work needs to be completed soon in order to make a spring groundbreaking for the pump station happen.

Council approved the final plans for the first phase of the Stillwater Crossings development last spring.

Stillwater Crossings will be located on approximately 100 acres at the corner of State Route 571 and Iddings Road and will eventually include both commercial and residential sections, shops and restaurants, a proposed medical center, an assisted living facility, senior cottages and 133 single family homes.

The first stage of the project includes all of the planned commercial and multi-family development and the first of the residential lots, about 41 single family lots. The multi-family units will be part of the assisted living campus planned for the development.

The main entrance to the development will be on State Route 571 and the main road will be called Rachel Anne Boulevard, according to site plans. The first phase of single family homes will be located along Rachel Anne Boulevard. Commercial lots will be located along State Route 571.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.