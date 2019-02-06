AARP offers free tax help

TIPP CITY — AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are once again offering free tax preparation at the Tipp City Public Library from now until April 9.

Volunteers are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays; from 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays except Feb. 21, March 14 and April 11; and from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, March 15 and April 12.

Appointments are required on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Walk-ins only on Tuesdays.

Because of the new tax law, demand is expected to be greater than ever. Residents are urged to sign up early for appointments.

While Tax-Aide’s focus is on low-to-moderate income senior citizens, the service is available to anyone, regardless of income or age.

Volunteers are certified and trained by the IRS and can assisted with the:

• The preparation and filing of U.S., Ohio and school district tax returns.

• The preparation and filing of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax forms.

• Determining eligibility for earned income credit, child tax credit and child/dependent care deductions.

• Calculating taxes due on income from stocks, bonds, and retirement accounts.

• Completing tax forms involving itemized deductions, education expenses and credits, and cancellation of debt.

• Preparing and filing simple self-employment returns.

Tax payers should bring these important documents with them to the tax preparation site:

• Driver’s license of photo ID

• Social Security Card

• Last year’s tax return

• Income statements such as W2 forms from work, 1099 retirement income forms from pensions and Social Security, brokerage account statements, interest statements from banks

• Expense statements such as 1098 form showing mortgage interest paid, forms for educational expenses, church and charity donation receipts, and a list of medical expenses

For more information, go to the Tax-Aide website: www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.