Community briefs

Flag football registration open

TIPP CITY — Registration for Tipp Monroe Community Services’s NFL Flag Football program has begun and runs until March 15. There will be two co-ed age groups, grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes a jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis after March 15 and will include a $10 late fee. Registration ends on March 22. Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 7 and run until May 26 (no games on April 21 and May 12).

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS if you would like to volunteer.

Take a stroll at Charleston Falls

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their new Date Night Series from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City.

Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee is $5. Pre-registration required.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.

Cardiac rehab seminar offered

TIPP CITY — In celebration of February as Heart Health Month, SpringMeade Health Center invites the community to join Dr. Rebecca Hayworth for her presentation titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Benefits of Cardiac Rehab.” This free educational seminar will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. at SpringMeade Health Center.

After the seminar, tours of SpringMeade’s newly expanded transitional care unit will be offered. The expansion added 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home.

Dr. Hayworth is SpringMeade’s Rehabilitation Medical Director. She practices in Troy with her father, Dr. James Hoover, at Rehab Med H and H.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Come join Dr. Hayworth for her presentation and also tour SpringMeade Health

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, please call Jamie Edgell at (937) 667-7500.

Schools to host community meetings

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school district is inviting residents to a series of community meetings to discuss the district’s plans to renovate and expand L.T. Ball Intermediate schoo.

The district will share project updates and answers any questions from residents. The dates are Feb. 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

Public meeting set

TIPP CITY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City.

A series of public meetings will be held to review a draft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region.

The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

Father-daughter dance planned

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Elementary School will host a masquerade ball father-daughter dance from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The dance will be held in the high school gym, please enter through the Hive doors at the back of the building. The cost is $6 per person and pictures will be available for $3 each.

The junior and senior girls would like to offer their services to little girls attending the dance. They will be offering hair and fingernail painting services for $5 for each service at the “Little Bee Boutique.”

Hair and nail appointment times are very limited and reservations are required. Hair appointment times will be Saturday morning at 10, 10:30, 11, and 11:30 a.m. Nail appointments will be 10, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, 11, 11:15, 11:30, 11:45 a.m.

Reservations must be made by contacting Mrs. Gatrell at gatrellm@bethelk12.org. As the reservation times are very limited you will be contacted through email by Mrs. Gatrell if your child has secured a reservation. If you are not contacted that time slot was full.