M-U grad selected for ambassador program

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The College of Business at Bowling Green State University has announced that Karissa Baird has been named to the highly selective Student Ambassador Program. Baird is a 2018 graduate of Milton-Union High School.

Baird is a member of the Women in Business Leadership Organization as well as the Professional Development Subcommittee and she is also on the dean’s list.

Student Ambassadors represent the College of Business by engaging with prospective students, current students, and alumni. In preparation for their role, Student Ambassadors complete a course focused on presentation and networking skills.

“I am thrilled to be accepted into the Student Ambassador Program,” Baird said. “The College of Business is amazing and I look forward to working with Dean (Ray) Braun as a Student Ambassador.”

During high school, she played four years of varsity soccer. She was enrolled in three different community colleges and took all AP or honor courses. Baird also participated in Business Professionals of America events.

The College of Business is among the top 1 percent of business programs in the world, accredited in both business and accounting, and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States.