Board OKs superintendent contract

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school board approved a one-year contract for Superintendent Gretta Kumpf at a recent meeting.

Kumpf’s new contract also includes a 3 percent salary increase. The board approved the motion after meeting in executive session to discuss the contract.

Board member Theresa Dunaway said that she feels Kumpf has stepped up as a leader recently. Approval of Kumpf’s contract was unanimous.

In other business, Kumpf provided an update on facilities. She told the board that administrators have hosted question and answer sessions with staff in each of the buildings.

There are several more community meetings planned, which are set for Feb. 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

The board also accepted $3,283 in grant money from the Tipp Foundation and approved the 2019-20 high school program of studies.

Kumpf also presented the board with a report on bullying in the district. There were a total of seven bullying investigations in the first semester of this school year, four at the high school and three at the middle school.

Districts are required by the state to post the number of reported bullying and harassment incidents. Kumpf said she believes this helps the district “stay very aware” of bullying in the schools.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com