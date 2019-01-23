City OKs water main work

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City council voted Tuesday night to enter into an agreement for the construction of a new water main.

The new 12-inch main will be installed on North Seventh Street at a cost of $232,250 by Outdoor Enterprises of Casstown.

The city received seven bids for the work. The bid from Outdoor Enterprises was well below the engineer’s estimate of $400,000.

Council also approved an agreement with Monroe Township to provide water and sanitary sewer services to a new residential subdivision that will be located along County Road 25-A.

A resolution was also passed declaring a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a John Deere mower to be surplus property. The items will be disposed in the most cost-beneficial way by the city manager.

At council’s next meeting, they will hear the second reading of and vote on an ordinance allowing the city to hire a collection agency to pursue to the collection of delinquent income taxes.

The city currently handles the collection of delinquent income taxes in-house.

According to a departmental report, the city’s income tax revenues for December were up significantly, about $123,773, from the same period in 2017.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

