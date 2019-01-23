Village aims to help businesses

WEST MILTON — After receiving a lot of calls from people looking for a West Milton Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Manager Matt Kline is hoping to get the village’s businesses talking about building a partnership.

The village is inviting members of the West Milton business community to a meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at City Hall to discuss the possibility of a partnership between both parties.

Kline said West Milton used to have a chamber of commerce, which lapsed over time.

“I receive calls all the time for contact information and stuff like that, to the point where I started thinking, you know, maybe our business community ought to organize,” he said.

Kline said he will help lead a discussion to find out if local businesses are interested in forming a chamber or another kind of business support organization, but added that village staff is “in no way in a position to tell them what they should do.”

“I’m hoping that that discussion will lead to something,” he said.

He added that the village will also offer administrative help to local businesses, with anything from assistance with their social media to stuffing envelopes to mail out.

“We can help with the organization of any type of event,” he said. “We in no way are going to dictate to them.”

Any business partnership that forms would be led by local businesses, he said.

“I just thought, ‘Well, if we can get them all in a room, maybe something will happen,’” he said. “And if we can help them administratively, then all the better.”

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

