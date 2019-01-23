Community briefs

Dog obedience classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tara Fisher, a registered Veterinary Technician who specializes in behavioral modification and obedience training, will be teaching two dog obedience classes for Tipp Monroe Community Services. Both classes will teach foundational behaviors such as sit, stay, down, come, get-it, drop-it, and leave-it. Functional life skills such as polite leash walking, appropriate greetings, and building attention will also be covered.

• Puppy Kindergarten: This 6-week course, for puppies 11 weeks to 6 months, begins on Monday, Jan. 28, from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

• Adult Dog Obedience: Growing up can be hard to do and this six-week course for adult dogs 7 months and up will help owners navigate through these stages of development. The class runs from 6-7 p.n. beginning on Jan. 28.

The cost for each class is $53 for residents and $55 for non-residents. There is a $10 supply fee that is paid directly to the instructor. The classes will be held at the Monroe Township Garage, 655 Michaels Road in Tipp City. See tmcomservices.org for vaccination policy and items to bring to class.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at tmcomservices.org, at the TMCS office, or print the registration form from the website and mail with payment to: P.O. Box 242, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Buddy Reading

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library hosts Buddy Reading, which gives kids in grades K-6 the opportunity to read with teen or adult volunteers and work on increasing their literacy skills. Belle, a local therapy dog, visits the library the first Monday of each month.

Buddy Reading is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

Ag breakfast planned

TROY — Join OSU Extension staff who will host Ben Brown from Ohio State University’s Department of Agriculture Economics for breakfast 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8.

Brown will provide updates on the farm bill and agriculture marketing outlook. The event will take place at the Miami County Courthouse in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor. A light breakfast will be provided by Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance.

Make a reservation by calling 440-3945 or emailing bennett.709@osu.edu.

Evening pruning set

TROY — For the first time, the OSU Miami County Master Gardener program is offering an evening pruning school beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Additional hands-on pruning practice times will be available. Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA Certified Arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers.

Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly. The deadline to register is extended to Feb. 8.

For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/prunemiami or the Facebook page at Miami County Master Gardeners.

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.