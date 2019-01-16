Community briefs

Hoffman offers annual sausage sale

WEST MILTON — The men of the Hoffman United Methodist Church are taking orders for their 31st annual whole hog sausage sale. It is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain with no additives or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice breakfast links can be ordered for $7 per 2-pound package. It will be delivered in February.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place an order be Jan. 21. Proceeds from this project will go toward missions.

TMCS announces winter programs

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has announced the beginning of their winter/spring classes, which include:

• TMCS and the Tipp City Library are offering a lecture on “The Healthy Brain.” The lecture will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Refreshments are provided by TMCS. There is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is required.

Register online at tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org, at the TMCS office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1-5 p.m., or print the registration form from the website and mail with payment to: P.O. Box 242, Tipp City, OH 45371.

• Pilates classes will be held at Tipp Monroe Community Services located at 3 E. Main Street beginning Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 9-10 a.m. and run for six consecutive Wednesdays. The cost of the session is $50 for residents and $52 for nonresidents.

Pre-registration is required. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and water to drink. Instructor is Celeste Mackenzie.

Cookbook Club to start

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library will host the first meeting of a new Cookbook Club on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. The group will sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook.

For this first meeting, please bring one of your favorite dishes and a copy of the recipe to share, and we will pick out our first cookbook to review. Teens age 16 up through adults are welcome.

Registration is required. More details are available by calling the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visiting www.mupubliclibrary.org.

PEEP upcoming

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join staff for a tromp through the woods at Brukner Nature Center.

Through hands on exploration PEEPers will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. Sign-ups for BNC’s Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will begin Sunday, Jan. 27. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 26 through the week of April 5.

This program offers a unique opportunity for children, ages 3-5, to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery. Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week. Classes take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Wednesday and Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $55 for BNC members and $75 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check). Class size is limited to 12 children.

Tracks in the Snow program set

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-p.m. JAn. 27 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Auditions upcoming at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Monday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in room 427 on the Piqua campus.

The Edison Stagelight Players’ rendition of this classic Shakespeare romance tale will be set in the late 1980s, giving modern flare to the well-known play. Auditions are open to actors of all ages and it is not required to be students of Edison State.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from April 5-14. Emily Beisner is directing the play. For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

College Credit Plus class set

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will host its annual College Credit Plus Meeting for Returning Students (class of 2020) at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Student Activity Center on the Hoke Road Campus.

Students and parents are encouraged to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus opportunities at MVCTC which allow qualified students to earn high school and college credit at the same time. Over 200 MVCTC students currently participate in College Credit Plus; these students are on pace to earn more than 1,100 semester hours during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information, visit http://www.mvctc.com/college-options.